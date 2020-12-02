J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram not expected to play Wednesday

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday indicated that Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram would join the team in Pittsburgh in time for Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Steelers.

This is the 11th day since the two backs tested positive for COVID-19, which would allow them to be cleared from the reserve list and return to action. That may be the case, but it doesn’t look like they will be playing.

Michele Tafoya of NBC said on the Dan Patrick Show that neither running back will play against the Steelers.

That would leave Gus Edwards as the lead back for the Ravens in their thrice-postponed matchup with their AFC North rivals. Justice Hill is also on the 53-man roster and Ty'Son Williams can come up from the practice squad.