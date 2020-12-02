Jaguars sticking with Mike Glennon at quarterback

USA Today Sports

Mike Glennon will remain the starting quarterback for the Jaguars — at least for this week.

Per Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union, head coach Doug Marrone said Glennon will get a second consecutive start for Jacksonville as the club takes on Minnesota this week. Marrone said he discussed the position with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden and quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo and they feel Glennon gives the team the best chance to win.

But Marrone did not commit to keeping Glennon as the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, preferring to keep his options open.

Glennon completed 20 of his 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 27-25 loss to the Browns.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew — who started the Jaguars’ first seven games — is healthy after dealing with a thumb injury, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. Jacksonville is still deciding who will be its backup quarterback between Minshew and Jake Luton, who’s received three starts this year.