Joe Haden active for Steelers, D.J. Fluker active for Ravens

The health focus for Wednesday’s game between the Ravens and Steelers has been on COVID-19, but there was one injury question for the Steelers heading into a game postponed from Thanksgiving.

Cornerback Joe Haden was listed as questionable to play because of a knee injury. He is not on the inactive list for the game, however, and will be on the field against Baltimore. Haden hasn’t missed a game this year and has 42 tackles, an interception, and a tackle for loss this season.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs, safety Antoine Brooks, running back Jaylen Samuels, linebacker Jayrone Elliott and tight end Kevin Rader are inactive for the Steelers.

The Ravens only have two inactive players. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams was ruled out with an ankle injury on Tuesday and offensive lineman Jake Rodgers has been scratched. Right tackle D.J. Fluker is active after being listed as questionable with back spasms on Tuesday.