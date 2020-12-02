Joe Judge on DK Metcalf: Not a lot of guys walking the Earth like him

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is leading the league in receiving yards after catching 10 passes for 177 yards in Monday night’s win against the Eagles and that will make stopping him a key part of the Giants’ game plan for Week 13.

During his Wednesday press conference, Giants head coach Joe Judge was asked how he will prepare the team to face a player with the mix of size and speed that Metcalf brings to the table. Judge acknowledged that there’s nothing the team”can’t do anything to just flat out replicate it” during practice this week.

“You have to find the best guy on your team who can at least kind of simulate some of the size,” Judge said. “But listen, this guy is a rare guy. You try to simulate his size and speed and playmaking down the field. You don’t have a lot of guys walking the Earth like him. The reality is, you have to do everything you can to give your players the right looks from tape, the right looks in practice, the scout teams.”

The Giants Defense has played well during the team’s current three-game winning streak, but Metcalf will provide them with a different challenge than they faced against Washington, Philadelphia, and Cincinnati.