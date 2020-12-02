Joey Bosa misses practice with a shin injury

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick called Joey Bosa a one-man wrecking crew. The Bills will nod in agreement.

The Chargers pass rusher nearly single-handedly wrecked things for the Bills on Sunday, with three sacks, five quarterback hits and six tackles for loss.

But Bosa, who missed two games with a concussion earlier this season, is back on the injury report with a shin injury. He did not practice Wednesday.

The Chargers need Bosa, who has 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits in nine games, and there is no indication his injury will keep him out against the Patriots.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (foot), cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (groin), linebacker Denzel Perryman (back), receiver Joe Reed (ribs) and receiver Mike Williams (not injury related) also did not practice for the Chargers.

Running back Kalen Ballage (ankle), offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (illness), punter Ty Long (right hip), defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (chest) and offensive guard Trai Turner (ankle) were limited.