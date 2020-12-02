Jonathan Taylor activated from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Colts will be trying to rebound from a loss to the Titans when they travel to Houston this weekend and they should have a deeper backfield on hand for the game.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will practice on Wednesday. He missed the 45-26 loss to Tennessee while on the list.

Taylor leads the team with 135 carries, 518 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns on the season. He had 22 carries for 90 yards against the Packers in his last appearance.

Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins combined to run 16 times for 51 yards with Taylor out of the lineup.