Josh Jones designated to return from IR

The Jaguars designated starting safety Josh Jones to return from the team’s injured reserve list, the club announced today.

Jacksonville has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man active roster.

The Jaguars placed Jones on injured reserve on Nov. 14 with a chest injury.

Andrew Wingard and fifth-round rookie Daniel Thomas both have made starts in Jones’ absence.

Jones has made 61 tackles in eight games this season. He also has made appearances with the Packers and Cowboys in his career and has logged 189 tackles, three sacks, an interception and seven pass breakups.