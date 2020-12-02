Kenny Golladay sits out practice, Matthew Stafford, D’Andre Swift limited

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has not missed a snap since partially tearing ligaments in his right thumb on Nov. 15 against Washington. There is no reason to believe he won’t play every snap Sunday against Chicago.

But Stafford remains on the Lions’ practice report. He was limited Wednesday.

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift, who has missed the past two games with a concussion, remained limited. He returned to practice on a limited basis last week.

Earlier in the day, interim coach Darrell Bevell expressed optimism Swift can return this week. But an independent neurologist still must clear Swift.

“It’s kind of been a little bit up and down for him,” Bevell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s progressing so far, take him through it, and then see the next day how he reacts to it. Some days there’s a step forward, some days you have to, ‘OK, I’ve got to stay here at this level,’ and we’ll continue to work from there.”

Receiver Kenny Golladay is making progress toward a return from a hip injury that has kept him out of action since the first half of the Nov. 1 game against the Colts. He returned to practice Nov. 18 but couldn’t finish the practice week.

Golladay did not practice Wednesday.

“I think he’s pushing himself,” Bevell said. “It’s a day-in, day-out thing where we monitor it. We push him to a certain level, next day, see (how) the body reacts to it, and then we come back the next day and go from that plan, that day forward.”

Linebacker Christian Jones (knee), defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (groin), cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) and receiver Quintez Cephus (not injury related) also did not practice Wednesday.

Receiver Danny Amendola (hip) and defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh) were limited.