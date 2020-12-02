Khalil Mack: Bears pass rush struggles “something that I take personally”

Getty Images

Offensive woes have been a frequent talking point during the Bears’ five-game losing streak, but there have been defensive shortcomings as well.

They didn’t sack or hit Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during last Sunday’s 41-25 loss and they only had one sack of Kirk Cousins in their Week 10 loss to the Vikings. Khalil Mack did not have that sack and he didn’t have one in their Week 9 loss to the Titans either, so the team could use a boost from their best-paid player.

Mack said the team’s pass rush slump is “something that I take personally” as they head toward a Week 13 game against the Lions.

“I’m not worried about my stats,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “My game speaks for itself. It’s not really about me. I want to win. I know they’re going to come when they come and that’s always going to be my mindset — to do everything I can to help this team win games. Obviously getting to the quarterback is what I’m here for, and I definitely have to do that.”

Mack has 6.5 sacks this season and the team could use a few more of them as they try to stop the bleeding with a win.