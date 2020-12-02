Kyler Murray limited by shoulder injury in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray played every snap in Sunday’s loss and insisted he “didn’t adjust anything” because of his shoulder injury.

(It’s obviously just coincidence that he hurt his shoulder in the Seattle game and in that game and last week’s game against the Patriots he tied his season low for carries in a game with five in each contest after double-digit carries in the four games before that.)

But Murray remains on the practice report with a right shoulder injury. He was limited Wednesday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

He was 23-of-34 for 170 yards and an interception against the Patriots and ran five times for 31 yards after running five times for 15 yards the previous week against the Seahawks. Murray averaged 12 carries and 77 yards per game in the four games that preceded the loss to Seattle.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (ankle), safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and safety Charles Washington (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Zach Alen (ankle), tight end Dan Arnold (knee), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (ankle/knee), defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (concussion) were limited.