Lions DC Cory Undlin: You can’t change an entire defense in three days

Getty Images

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia over the weekend and that’s led to questions for the team’s remaining coaches about how much will change in the final weeks of the season.

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin was one of the assistants to get that question on Tuesday. Undlin joined the team this year and worked under a head coach who put together the defense, but Undlin said that he “wasn’t held back from anything” that he wanted to do by Patricia.

He didn’t rule out some tweaks as the season winds down, but it doesn’t sound like anything radical is in store.

“You can’t change an entire defense in three days,” Undlin said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll see what it looks like after the five weeks. We’ve got a lot of work, a lot of effort into the stuff that we’ve been doing. Obviously we haven’t been doing great all the time. . . . So we’ll try to just tighten some of that stuff up and see if we can execute better than we have.”

Sweeping changes will come in the offseason and, given the way the defense has played this year, they are likely to include a replacement for Undlin regardless of how things go over the final five games.