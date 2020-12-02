Lions optimistic D’Andre Swift can return this week

Getty Images

The Lions began looking to the future last weekend when they fired head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn and they hope to have a piece of that future back on the field this weekend.

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift has missed the last two games with a concussion, but returned to practice on a limited basis last week. On Wednesday, interim head coach Darrell Bevell said that Swift will practice again and, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, that he is optimistic that he’ll be able to play against the Bears.

Swift set a season-high with 149 yards from scrimmage in Week 10.

Other injury news isn’t so good. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay will not practice on Wednesday due to the hip injury that’s kept him out the last four games. They’re also without cornerback Jeff Okudah, who missed the Thanksgiving loss to the Texans with a shoulder injury.