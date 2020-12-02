Lions place Desmond Trufant, Danny Shelton on IR

USA Today Sports

The Lions will be without two defensive starters for at least the next three weeks, as they’ve placed cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive tackle Danny Shelton on injured reserve.

Trufant has battled hamstring injuries throughout the season and suffered another during the Thanksgiving loss to the Texans. Trufant left the game in the second quarter and did not return. The eighth-year pro has started just six games in his first year with Detroit, recording one interception and four passes defensed.

Shelton also exited last Thursday’s game with a knee injury, but was able to return and ended up playing 25 total defensive snaps. The former Browns first-round pick has started all 11 of Detroit’s games, recording one sack, four quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss.

As corresponding moves, the Lions activated tight end Hunter Bryant from IR and signed defensive tackle Kevin Strong from the practice squad to the active roster.

Detroit also designated defensive end Julian Okwara and cornerback Darryl Roberts to return from IR, beginning their 21-day practice window. And the club signed cornerback Alex Myres to its practice squad.