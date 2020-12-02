Mike Tomlin attributes red-zone failures to “us sucking”

Getty Images

The Steelers got to 11-0 on Wednesday. Their head coach sounded more like a guy whose team is 0-11.

At his post-game press conference, Mike Tomlin was incredibly salty about the performance of his team, coaches and players.

“We couldn’t run the ball effectively when we needed to, we dropped too many significant passes, very catchable, makable passes. We didn’t make significant plays in the special-teams game. Our kickoff coverage unit wasn’t good enough. We turned the damn ball over. We gave up big plays in critical moments on defense. Can’t have it. They converted a long run on a possession down before the half. Unacceptable. They had a 70-yard touchdown late in the game. Unacceptable.

“And so we’re fortunate tonight. It’s good to proceed with the victory. I acknowledge that. But not a lot happened tonight to be proud of or excited about. . . . It was bad by all parties involved. Coaches first, players second.”

Regarding the team’s red-zone failures, which included a number of dropped passes, Tomlin was asked what he attributes that to. His entire answer: “Us sucking.”

Tomlin refused to blame any of it on the thrice-delayed date of the game.

“We make no excuses, we seek no comfort,” Tomlin said. “We didn’t play or coach well tonight.”

They’re still 11-0, with only five games left to become the second 16-0 team in league history. Tonight, they mathematically eliminated Baltimore from contention for the AFC North crown. Now, the Steelers should hope that the Ravens don’t qualify as a wild card, because if the Ravens are at full force for round three, the Ravens quite possibly could end Pittsburgh’s season.