Mike Zimmer: I think Adam Thielen will be ready to go

USA Today Sports

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen missed Minnesota’s Week 12 victory over the Panthers on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it sounds like he’ll be back for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

“I think he’ll be ready to go,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Thielen went on the COVID list on Nov. 23, the day after the Vikings’ 31-28 loss to the Cowboys. Minnesota hasn’t officially taken him off the list yet, but with Zimmer’s comments, that move appears imminent.

In his eighth year out of Minnesota State, Thielen has 49 receptions for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020.