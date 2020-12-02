Mitchell Trubisky starts again this week

Getty Images

Nick Foles is back at practice for the Bears, but they won’t be putting him back in the lineup for this weekend’s game against the Lions.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy stopped short of naming Trubisky the starter for Week 13 during a Monday press conference, saying only that he didn’t see why Trubisky wouldn’t play. Nagy was more revealing about the team’s plans when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Nagy confirmed that Trubisky will get his second straight start and fifth of the year when the Lions come to Soldier Field. He was 26-of-46 for 242 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in last Sunday night’s 41-25 loss to the Packers.

“After watching the mistakes, the main thing is taking care of the football,” Trubisky said of his performance Wednesday, via the team’s website. “It’s easy to say, a little bit harder to do. Especially going into it, you just have the mindset, ‘I’m going to take care of the football, I’m not going to force things.”

It remains to be seen if Foles will be well enough to serve as the backup or if Tyler Bray will be in that role again.