NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 12

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:

AFC

1. Steelers (11-0) Still in the lead for home-field advantage.

2. Chiefs (10-1) Big lead in the AFC West.

3. Titans (8-3) Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo.

4. Bills (8-3) One-game lead in the AFC East.

5. Browns (8-3) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.

6. Dolphins (7-4) One game out in the AFC East.

7. Colts (7-4) Fell behind in AFC South.

***

8. Raiders (6-5) Big loss to the Falcons.

9. Ravens (6-5) Currently on the outside looking in.

10. Patriots (5-6) Tough road to a return to the playoffs.

11. Broncos (4-7) Three games out of the wild card.

12. Texans (4-7) Three games out of the wild card.

13. Chargers (3-8) No realistic shot at a playoff berth.

14. Bengals (2-8-1) Out of contention.

15. Jaguars (1-10) Way out of contention.

16. Jets (0-11) Worst team in the NFL.

NFC

1. Saints (9-2) In the lead for home-field advantage.

2. Seahawks (8-3) Strength of victory tiebreaker over Packers.

3. Packers (8-3) Big lead in the NFC North.

4. Giants (4-7) Lead the NFC East.

5. Rams (7-4) Still in NFC West contention.

6. Buccaneers (7-5) Will be tough to catch the Saints in the NFC South.

7. Cardinals (6-5) One-game lead for the final wild card spot.

***

8. Vikings (5-6) One game behind for the wild card.

9. Bears (5-6) One game behind for the wild card.

10. 49ers (5-6) One game behind for the wild card.

11. Lions (4-7) No realistic chance in the wild card race.

12. Washington (4-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

13. Falcons (4-7) Playing well too little, too late.

14. Panthers (4-8) No realistic chance in the wild card race.

15. Eagles (3-7-1) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

16. Cowboys (3-8) Still not out of it in the NFC East.