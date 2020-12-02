Nick Foles returns to practice

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn’t name a starting quarterback for this week’s game against the Lions on Monday, but said he didn’t see why Mitchell Trubisky wouldn’t start for the second straight week.

One possible reason would be a return to health for Nick Foles, who was out last Sunday due to a right hip injury. Foles isn’t back to 100 percent, but he is back at practice.

Foles was listed as a limited participant in his first practice work since getting hurt in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Vikings.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (toe) and left tackle Charles Leno (toe) were the only Bears out of practice due to injury. Right guard Germain Ifedi (leg) joined Foles as a limited participant.