No practice for Philip Rivers, but toe is better than last week

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers opened the practice week as an observer rather than a participant.

Rivers did not practice as the team began on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Texans. He hurt his toe in the team’s Week 11 win over the Packers and sat out practice early last week before returning on Friday.

It sounds like this week will play out in a similar fashion.

“Definitely a week better, as opposed to Wednesday of last week,” Rivers said, via Charlie Clifford of WISH.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee), tackle Chaz Green (back), linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), punter Rigoberto Sanchez (illness), tight end Trey Burton (rest), defensive end Justin Houston (rest) and safety Khari Willis (back, quad) were also out of practice. Wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) were limited participants.