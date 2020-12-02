Packers activate Krys Barnes from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Packers announced they activated linebacker Krys Barnes from the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Barnes went on the list Nov. 6, along with his roommate, quarterback Jordan Love.

He played 23 snaps against the 49ers the previous day before leaving with a calf injury.

Barnes has appeared in eight games, making 50 tackles and a sack.

The Packers signed him this spring as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He began the season on the practice squad.

Rookie running back A.J. Dillon remains on the COVID-19 list for the Packers.