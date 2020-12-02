Pete Carroll: Carlos Dunlap’s foot injury “nothing serious”

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap went for an MRI on his foot after Monday night’s victory over the Eagles and head coach Pete Carroll offered an update on his condition Wednesday.

Carroll told reporters that the MRI showed that Dunlap “has a little something going on, but nothing serious.”

“We’re hopeful and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website.

Dunlap has four sacks in four games since joining the Seahawks in a trade, which makes it easy to understand why the team’s hopeful to have him against the Giants this weekend.

Carroll also said that running back Chris Carson‘s foot is sore after his return to action, but he doesn’t think he’s at risk of missing the game. Cornerback Tre Flowers is dealing with a hamstring injury and the team will continue to evaluate his status.