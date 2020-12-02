Raiders activate Trent Brown, Lamarcus Joyner, Theo Riddick from COVID-19 reserve list

USA Today Sports

The Raiders have cleared their COVID list, activating right tackle Trent Brown, cornerback Lamarcus Joyner, and running back Theo Riddick on Wednesday.

Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, this is the first time Las Vegas hasn’t had a player on the COVID list since Nov. 4.

Brown has been on it since early last month, following an IV mishap landed him in the hospital. Brown spent time on the list in October as well, and was reportedly still experiencing complications from the virus in early November.

Brown has played only two games so far this season. He was in for three snaps in Las Vegas’ season-opening win over Carolina and he played the entire game in the Raiders’ Week 5 victory over the Chiefs.

According to Reed, Brown and Joyner practiced on Wednesday.