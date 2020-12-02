Raiders facing a “gut check” after Week 12 loss

Getty Images

The 2019 Raiders were 6-4 when they travelled across the country to face a 3-7 Jets team in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Jets thrashed them 34-3 and the Raiders would lose four of their final five games to close out the year with a 7-9 record.

This year’s Raiders were 6-4 when they travelled to Atlanta last weekend to face a 3-7 Falcons team in an early kickoff. The Falcons routed them 43-6, so deja vu is in the air in Las Vegas right now.

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold would like to get rid of it. He said there’s ” a level of commitment in our locker room we’re still trying to consistently find” and that moments like this are “a gut check” for a team that would like a better finish than last year.

“It’s a good opportunity to show how much better we are this year compared to last year,” Ingold said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “To play a game in about the same scenario. How do we prepare? How do we show up for the game? How do we find a way to win? I think this next week is really going to show character and poise and team commitment levels.”

They’ll get to show things are different in the same building where things went south last year. The Raiders will face the Jets at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday and losing to the league’s only winless club in any fashion will make it easy to believe that another late season swoon has taken hold for the Raiders.