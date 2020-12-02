Raiders placing Maliek Collins on injured reserve

USA Today Sports

The Raiders will be without one of their starting defensive tackles for at least three weeks, as head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday the club will place Maliek Collins on injured reserve.

Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Gruden did not disclose Collins’ specific injury. But the head coach did say, “Collins has had shoulder problems. We’re going to shut him down for a few weeks.”

Collins signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Las Vegas in the offseason, but hasn’t produced much in 2020. He’s recorded just 12 total tackles and one quarterback hit, with no tackles for loss or sacks. Collins had 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits last year with the Cowboys.