Rams to practice at SoFi Stadium Thursday due to high winds

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are taking practice indoors on Thursday to SoFi Stadium due to a forecast of high winds expected in the Thousand Oaks area.

Forecasts for Thursday include winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

Head coach Sean McVay said the team will head down to their stadium to get the practice in indoors so they aren’t being blown about on their outdoor practice fields.

“Because of the wind advisory and tomorrow being a really important workday – I think last week with the short week, I probably did our guys a disservice not giving us an opportunity to practice with the fundamentals and the techniques,” McVay said via quotes distributed by the team.

Wind, along with COVID-19 concerns, led to the Rams cancelling their practice last Friday ahead of their game with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I thought it was the right decision, but you always have to be honest with yourself, reflect, and look back,” McVay said. “I think it’s important enough that we’ll do virtual meetings in the morning, and then we’ll go down and practice that SoFi tomorrow in a more controlled setting because we need to get that work in. You can see the amount of good work that gets in, even though it is minimal once you get this late in the season, is something that you can’t take for granted. That’s what we’ll do tomorrow as a result of the wind advisory.”

The Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals on the road this Sunday.