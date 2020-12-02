Ravens call up 10 practice squad players for Wednesday’s game

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL instituted a rule allowing for players to come up from the practice squad on a temporary basis as replacements for active squad players who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the Ravens are making full use of it this week.

The team announced 10 promotions ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Steelers after putting more than 20 players on the reserve list at some point over the last 11 days.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of those players and the team summoned Tyler Huntley to go with Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley for the game.

They also summoned three tight ends as they were without any on the active roster with Mark Andrews on the reserve list and Nick Boyle out with a knee injury. Sean Culkin, Eric Tomlinson, and Luke Willson are the new arrivals.

Linebacker Aaron Adeoye, defensive lineman Aaron Crawford, linebacker Chauncey Rivers, long snapper Nick Moore, guard R.J. Prince, and running back Ty'Son Williams are the other players up for the game.