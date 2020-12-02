Ravens-Steelers is on

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2020, 12:54 PM EST
Getty Images

Well, a zombie apocalypse hasn’t happened. Which means the re-re-re-scheduled game between the Ravens and Steelers is on.

The NFL has announced that the game will be played. It begins at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Multiple reports indicate that the Ravens had no positive point-of-care tests on Wednesday. (Then again, multiple reports had initially indicated that the Ravens had no positive PCR tests on Tuesday. That later changed.)

Whether or not the on-site, rapid-but-not-as-reliable tests actually showed any positives, this game is getting played. Finally. A full six days after it was supposed to be played.

The game went from Thursday to Sunday to Tuesday to Wednesday. The Steelers are 10-point favorites for the rematch from Week Eight, which Pittsburgh narrowly won but in which Pittsburgh thoroughly had been outplayed.

19 responses to “Ravens-Steelers is on

  3. just wondering do you think the NFL wants the Steelers in the super bowl again? why couldn’t this been put of until week 18? Good Chance all would be healthy, of course I do believe the Ravens could have been a little more cautious of the covid 19. Just saying

  4. You have to feel bad for the poor worker who’s gonna have to clean the cootie infested visitors locker room ! Hopefully the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t shake hands or hug any of the Raven players after the game is over! Why risk Covid infection!

  5. Both of these teams are going to lose half their starters over the next couple of weeks for this super-spreader game of chicken.

  7. Maybe Big Ben will get hurt, just have that feeling like something is going to go seriously wrong

  10. This has the potential to be a major virus spreader. Pounced just went on the list. They should just pass this game as a 0-0 tie for the sake of all involved.

  11. Hmmm … Positive, not positive. Either the testing lab doesn’t know what they are doing or it’s something else.

  12. juddgr says:
    December 2, 2020 at 1:06 pm
    just wondering do you think the NFL wants the Steelers in the super bowl again? why couldn’t this been put of until week 18? Good Chance all would be healthy, of course I do believe the Ravens could have been a little more cautious of the covid 19. Just saying.

    No way. The NFL wants the Patriots and Bucs in the Super Bowl but since that is not going to happen they want the Chiefs and Bucs.

  13. annapterp says:
    December 2, 2020 at 1:03 pm
    Steelers must be happy as now they are well rested. This worked out well for them.

    The Ravens are even more well rested then the Steelers. A lot of 2nd stringers are getting opportunities and they barely practiced.

  15. Why do they say that the winning team was outplayed? You have to outplay the other team in some fashion to win.

  16. Please STOP with the “the NFL wants X-team” in the SB.
    Until you can explain to me why, for whose benefit and/or how that would happen you have no discussion.

    Just stop.

  17. Brady vs. Belichick. Headlines and publicity forever. $$$$$$$. The NFL would like nothing better.

