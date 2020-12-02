Ravens-Steelers is on

Getty Images

Well, a zombie apocalypse hasn’t happened. Which means the re-re-re-scheduled game between the Ravens and Steelers is on.

The NFL has announced that the game will be played. It begins at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Multiple reports indicate that the Ravens had no positive point-of-care tests on Wednesday. (Then again, multiple reports had initially indicated that the Ravens had no positive PCR tests on Tuesday. That later changed.)

Whether or not the on-site, rapid-but-not-as-reliable tests actually showed any positives, this game is getting played. Finally. A full six days after it was supposed to be played.

The game went from Thursday to Sunday to Tuesday to Wednesday. The Steelers are 10-point favorites for the rematch from Week Eight, which Pittsburgh narrowly won but in which Pittsburgh thoroughly had been outplayed.