Report: Initial tests indicate a torn ACL for Bud Dupree

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree suffered an injury in Wednesday’s win over Baltimore. The early word isn’t good.

NFL Media reports that initial tests indicate a torn ACL. An MRI will be confirmed to determine the extent of the damage.

In many cases, a torn ACL can preliminarily be determined via physical manipulation of the knee, which will reveal a lack of stability.

Dupree played the 2020 season under the franchise tag. The injury and ensuing rehab, if it’s indeed a torn ACL, will dramatically complicate his looming foray into free agency.

Dupree has eight sacks this season. He had two tackles for loss on Wednesday before suffering the injury.