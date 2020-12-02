Report: Parris Campbell needs “minor miracle” to return this season

USA Today Sports

Colts 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell had an injury-riddled rookie year, and another injury will apparently sideline him for nearly all of his second season.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported Tuesday morning that the Colts believe Campbell will not play again in 2020 and it would take “a minor miracle” for him to return. The wide receiver suffered an MCL injury on just his second offensive snap in Week 2. Campbell had been a heavy contributor in Indianapolis’ season-opening loss to the Jaguars, making six receptions for 71 yards and taking a carry for nine yards.

Campbell has played just nine games since the Colts selected him at No. 59 overall. He’s recorded 24 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown as well as 50 rushing yards on six attempts.