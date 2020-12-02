Report: Ravens safety Geno Stone tested positive on Tuesday

USA Today Sports

Initial reports on Tuesday indicated that the Ravens had no new positive tests. Subsequent reports pointed to one positive result for a player, and one for a staff member.

The latest report, from the Baltimore Sun, is that safety Geno Stone tested positive.

Stone, who wasn’t already on the COVID-19 reserve list due to close contact with others who have the virus, presumably participated in the Monday and Tuesday walk-through practices. On Tuesday, he was likely shedding virus during practice and in the facility.

Stone obviously didn’t make the trip to Pittsburgh. The players who did will have point-of-care testing on Wednesday morning. The daily PCR test results likely won’t be returned before the conclusion of Wednesday’s game, which begins at 3:40 p.m. ET.

The consequences for any potential POC positives on Wednesday remain to be seen. Currently, it seems highly unlikely that anything would prevent the game from proceeding.