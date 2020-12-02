RG3 out, Trace McSorley in

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III started today’s game for the Ravens, but he didn’t finish it.

Griffin suffered a leg injury that forced him to leave in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Trace McSorley.

Although Griffin made some plays with his legs, he struggle mightily to throw the ball. This was not a performance that would make anyone think Griffin is ever going to be a starter again, and it may be a performance that makes the Ravens think they’ll need an upgrade at backup quarterback in the offseason.

The Ravens are trailing 19-7 late in the fourth quarter, and a comeback would require some magic from McSorley.