RG3 shows he can still run, but Ravens fall short before halftime

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III can still run.

RG3, who once looked like the most electrifying running quarterback in football but hasn’t shown off that explosiveness in a long time, has picked up 56 yards on the ground in the first half today against the Steelers. Griffin appeared to be hobbled on his final run of the half, but he did stay in the game.

Until today it had been more than seven years before Griffin ever gained more than 50 yards rushing in a full game, let alone a half.

Unfortunately, an impressive Ravens drive ended in brutal fashion, as Griffin threw a pass into the end zone that tight end Sean Culkin was unable to hold onto as time expired.

The Steelers lead 12-7 at halftime.