Robert Griffin III sounds off on lack of preparation

USA Today Sports

The Ravens got plenty of time to prepare for Wednesday’s game against the Steelers, but precious few chances to do so in meaningful fashion.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the team went six days between practices, with a walk-through on Monday and Tuesday in advance of the game at Pittsburgh.

After the game, Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III complained about the lack of preparation, calling the recent practices “abnormal.”

“If we can’t come to the game properly prepared,” Griffin said, “that puts a lot of things in flux.”

Griffin suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He said if that hadn’t happened, “we’d have won this game.”

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Griffin was “visibly frustrated” by the handling of the outbreak.

“It’s not about whether or not guys want to play,” Griffin said. “It’s about whether our safety’s actually being taken into account.”

On Monday, concerns emerged that Ravens players would refuse to play on Tuesday. The NFL eventually postponed the game another day.

Griffin also said that family members of players also have tested positive, which obviously makes a challenging situation even worse.

The second overall pick in the 2012 and offensive rookie of the year that season completed seven of 12 passes for 33 yards. He rushed for 68 yards and had a pick-sick. Griffin was replaced by Trace McSorley in the fourth quarter.