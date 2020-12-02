Robert Griffin III sounds off on lack of preparation

The Ravens got plenty of time to prepare for Wednesday’s game against the Steelers, but precious few chances to do so in meaningful fashion.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the team went six days between practices, with a walk-through on Monday and Tuesday in advance of the game at Pittsburgh.

After the game, Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III complained about the lack of preparation, calling the recent practices “abnormal.”

“If we can’t come to the game properly prepared,” Griffin said, “that puts a lot of things in flux.

Griffin suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He said if that hadn’t happened, “we’d have won this game.”

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Griffin was “visibly frustrated” by the handling of the outbreak.

“It’s not about whether or not guys want to play,” Griffin said. “It’s about whether our safety’s actually being taken into account.”

On Monday, concerns emerged that Ravens players would refuse to play on Tuesday. The NFL eventually postponed the game another day.

Griffin also said that family members of players also have tested positive, which obviously makes a challenging situation even worse.

The second overall pick in the 2012 and offensive rookie of the year that season completed seven of 12 passes for 33 yards. He rushed for 68 yards and had a pick-sick. Griffin was replaced by Trace McSorley in the fourth quarter.

16 responses to “Robert Griffin III sounds off on lack of preparation

  2. Your backup had even less time to prepare. He managed to put points on the board in half of 1 quarter of game time. Keep crying buddy

  3. No Robert. If the Steelers receivers could catch the ball better, this game would have been over way earlier.

  5. The game wasn’t as close as the final score might suggest and Griffin III had very little to do with the 14 points the Ravens scored anyways. He might be even more proficient in making excuses than Jackson is.

  7. Gee – another Ravens QB whining & saying ” if my aunt had … she’d be my uncle”. How surprising.

  8. How does Griffin think if he doesn’t get hurt, they win the game? Besides a few runs, he was terrible. Pick six, fumble, and horrible game management calling that time out right before the half. McSorely throws a 70 yd TD, and they almost get the ball back with a chance to win at the end. Pittsburgh had an off-game for sure, doing just enough to win. The least dominant 11-0 team I’ve ever seen, and I’m a Steelers fan.

  14. The Steelers being 11-0 reminds me so much of when the Chicago Bears were 5-1 somehow it never felt believable since it always had that LEMON scent. However, we did get a sneak peek courtesy of the 3rd string QB Trace McSorley with his TD pass of what things will look like if they did meet KC and Patrick Mahomes get his hands on that defense, and at that point, It really doesn’t matter if the Chiefs defense was to Rank last place since the Steelers are never keeping up on the Scoreboard when the Chiefs are fully engaged foot on the gas.. but i digress.

  16. Robert, hold your own coaching staff & organization accountable for the outbreak within the building. If you really want to advocate for player safety than forfeit the game and paycheck to ensure safety. As for your comment about winning if you didn’t hurt yourself: PLEASE…. You might as well have said you would’ve won a superbowl if you could stop running into linebackers at full speed. SMH.

