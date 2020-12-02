Rock Ya-Sin on penalties: I’m harder on myself than anyone else

USA Today Sports

Colts second-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has developed a penalty problem.

He’s been flagged for defensive pass interference in each of Indianapolis’ last three games, and was also called for an illegal use of hands foul in last Sunday’s loss to Tennessee.

“If you have a reputation, you have a reputation,” Ya-Sin said Wednesday, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic. “It only takes a few.”

Ya-Sin’s penalties have been costly. His pass interference fouls have moved up offenses 17 yards, 51 yards, and 13 yards. Plus, two of the three have come on third down.

“I feel like I’ve been in great position on every PI,” Ya-Sin said. “I don’t know if I’m being too physical or … leaning my body into them, but I have to play cleaner.”

At 7-4, the Colts are currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff race with a game against the Texans slated for Sunday. Though Ya-Sin won’t have to worry about covering wide receiver Will Fuller, the young corner knows he can’t keep costing his team yards with bad penalties.

“I’m harder on myself than anyone else,” Ya-Sin said. “It’s frustrating to me, knowing that I can play better.”