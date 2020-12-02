Steelers go to 11-0 with win over Ravens

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 2, 2020, 6:45 PM EST
Getty Images

The first edition of Wednesday Afternoon Football wasn’t pretty, but the result for the Steelers was beautiful.

Pittsburgh shut down Baltimore’s offense in a 19-14 win to remain undefeated and improve to 11-0 on the season, taking another big step toward earning home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t have his sharpest game, but after an early interception he did what he needed to do, completing 36 of 51 passes for 266 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The Pittsburgh receivers dropped several catchable passes from Roethlisberger.

The Pittsburgh defense played very well, but late in the game linebacker Bud Dupree went down with an apparent knee injury.

Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III struggled mightily to throw the ball, but he did show that he still has the running ability that made him such a unique threat when he burst onto the scene with Washington in 2012. Griffin finished with 68 rushing yards but was abysmal throwing the ball, going 7-for-12 for 33 yards, with no touchdowns, one interception, one lost fumble and three sacks. Eventually he was injured and replaced by third-stringer Trace McSorley, who connected with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on a 70-yard touchdown pass that made the game close in the end.

Griffin was starting for the league’s reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, who is out after testing positive for COVID-19. The Ravens have had the league’s most serious COVID-19 outbreak, and there were concerns this game wouldn’t be played at all as it was delayed from its originally scheduled Thanksgiving night kickoff, to Sunday and then to Tuesday until finally being played tonight. The game was finally played this afternoon, and the NFL has now made it through 12 weeks without having to cancel a game. Barely.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Steelers go to 11-0 with win over Ravens

  2. The Ravens had no business being in this game and if you are a Steelers fan you really don’t want to see the Ravens in the playoffs.

  4. The Steelers are undefeated but they are not that great of a team. They barely beat a far depleted Ravens team.

  6. Now I understand why Earl Thomas fought Chuck Clark and the other DBs after watching Ben complete a floating duck into triple coverage.

  7. Defense played awesome! Offense not so Much. It’s a W. I know the offense can play better then this. Too many drops today.

  12. For the life of me, the Steelers will never learn. Sloppy play by some of these guys. For one thing, too many drops on right in their hands throws. Ravens were a wounded animal, they were dangerous, and are dangerous no matter whose on the field. That said, hats off to both teams for making the best of a bad situation.

  13. The dropped touchdown and not putting in McSorely hurt the Ravens enough for the Steelers to escape. RG3 shouldn’t have the backup role at all.

  14. Softest schedule in the league got softer when the Ravens were reduced to trotting out RG3 and, when he was incapable of playing a full game, the guy who got beat out by RG3 for the backup job. Unreal.

  15. 19-14??? Favored by 10 and could not cover at home. Playing against a team riddled with COVID, 17 called up, waiver pick up, COVID reserve replacements. A starting QB who can’t throw over 20 yds, 3rd string running back, 3rd string 4th qtr QB fill in, and 4 starting defenders out, and missing 2 coaches… Hats off to Pittsburgh, you are what your record says, 11-0. How??? God only knows!!!!!!!

  16. Ravens looked like warmed over crap today. Did the Steeler defense do that to them, or is Baltimore just that over rated?

  17. Seriously surprised by the lack of offensive production from the Steelers. They will not stay undefeated with that kind of performance. As a Chiefs fan, I’m really good with our chances meeting them in the playoffs. They won’t keep up.

  18. One of the few times this Browns fan has rooted for the Steelers. Thanks for the possible playoff help today.

  19. johnny316 says:
    December 2, 2020 at 6:51 pm
    Washington will beat the Steelers

    Honestly as a Ravens fan i hate to say it The WFT may have a chance. They have one of the best Ds in the league. They have a decent running game. Alex Smith is a game manager. The WFT have been playing good football. As bad as that NFC east is the skins may win it.

  20. If the Ravens would have scored before halftime we would have won this game. It definitely would of changed the outcome.

  21. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 2, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    The Ravens had no business being in this game and if you are a Steelers fan you really don’t want to see the Ravens in the playoffs.
    =====================
    Yeah, that’s what was said about the Ravens in 2018 and 2019. And just to be technical about it, the Ravens are not assured of a spot in the playoffs yet.

    All of that said, this Steelers fans sends kudos to the Raven players and coaches for giving the Steelers a run today. There was no quit in that Ravens team. Hope everyone stays healthy.

  23. Not a dog in the fight but it was the Steelers that looked like crap. 11-0 makes me wonder who they’ve beaten. Their offense put up 13 points against a depleted Ravens team and were 6 inches away from giving the ball back to a 3rd string QB, that just lit them up with a TD, for a possible win.

    Lucky for the Steelers, RG3 is awful and Harbaugh is a clock management fool. The 3rd string QB should’ve played the whole game. If so, I’m saying the Steelers lose. But again, Harbaugh is a tool, and “if’s” don’t count.

  24. “19-14??? Favored by 10 and could not cover at home. Playing against a team riddled with COVID,…..”
    ———————-

    LOL. As a Steelers fan, I’m used to this type of game from them when they play a team that, on paper, they should trounce. So, nothing new. A win is a win. Although, the games between these two always seem to be close no matter who’s on the field.

  27. “Softest schedule in the league got softer when the Ravens……”
    ————————

    Close, but you missed it by one.

    32 Baltimore Ravens 0.438

    Take heart though, the Ravens have the same “soft” schedule coming up that the Steelers have had, so let’s see if the Ravens run the table.

  29. Can this Steelers team win a playoff game this year? Maybe with a week of rest and playing the 7th seed.

  30. But the outcome of this game is still under review. The NFL may award the win to the Ravens, those poor Covid darlings!

  31. The 11-0 Steelers are just like the other 31 teams…..accomplished nothing close to the ultimate goal in 2020.

  32. I don’t know how anyone can claim the NFL bends over backwards to help the Ravens after watching this game.

  33. Yes the AFC North has a soft schedule because this was the year that they face the NFC east teams. So in saying that the Ravens have lost a lot of games while playing that soft schedule. The Steelers have lost zero. Any team can lose any week with all of the parity. If you win every game over a 12 week period, I don’t care who you are you’re a great team. It doesn’t mean you will automatically win the Superbowl but it means you’re pretty dang talented. To say they are a bad team only shows a display of ignorance.

  34. What did anyone expect the Ravens have gone through all the active in active positive non positive and the Steelers practice no practice game today not today no Steelers hear on twitter it will be Wednesday. No flow before the game and non during. It is what most thought two teams trying to get to next week.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.