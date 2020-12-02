Steelers putting Maurkice Pouncey on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Wednesday’s game between the Ravens and Steelers is set to go, but it will go on without Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.

According to multiple reporters, the Steelers will place Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. ET. He will join running back James Conner, tackle Jerald Hawkins, and defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt on the list.

There’s no word on the reason for Pouncey’s placement on the list. Players can go on for testing positive or for close contact with someone who has.

J.C. Hassenauer is listed as the team’s backup center on its depth chart. He’s appeared in nine games this season and played 26 offensive snaps.