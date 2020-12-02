Steelers take lead as RG3 throws pick-six after trade of turnovers

Getty Images

The Ravens and Steelers are looking a little out of practice today.

In a game that’s finally being played on Wednesday afternoon after being delayed three times by the Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak, both offenses look a little sloppy.

Ravens starting quarterback Robert Griffin III (playing because Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19) fumbled in Steelers territory, but the Steelers didn’t capitalize because Ben Roethlisberger threw a fourth-and-goal interception into the end zone.

After that, Griffin threw an interception that Joe Haden returned 14 yards for a touchdown.

The extra point was no good, and it’s 6-0 Steelers.