Steelers will have special teams coordinator Danny Smith at Wednesday’s game

The Steelers will be missing a few players for Wednesday’s game against the Ravens because of COVID-19 protocols, but they will have all of their coaches on hand.

Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten announced that special teams coordinator Danny Smith has been cleared to return to the team. A report last week indicated Smith tested positive for COVID-19, although Lauten’s announcement only references an illness.

Lauten made the same announcement regarding quarterbacks coach Matt Canada on Tuesday.

The Steelers will play without running back James Conner, tackle Jerald Hawkins, and defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt as all three players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.