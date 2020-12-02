Todd Gurley, Julio Jones returning to practice

USA Today Sports

The Falcons had no problem boat racing the Raiders 43-6 without running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Julio Jones last week. But both players appear to be trending in the right direction to play in Sunday’s matchup with the Saints.

Interim head coach Raheem Morris said both Gurley and Jones will practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, we’ll get them going. We’ll have to see where Julio goes. Obviously, we’ll take it day by day with Julio,” Morris said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ll get a chance to see those guys practice today and do what we can do.”

Gurley did not practice at all last week, but Jones was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before he didn’t participate on Friday.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley dealt with a foot injury during Sunday’s game, but is expected to take his normal practice reps on Wednesday.