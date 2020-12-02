Travis Kelce hopes for another chance to throw a pass

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is third in the NFL in receiving yards, but the team tried to make use of another one of his skills in last Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The Chiefs were on the 1-yard-line and ran a play that called for Patrick Mahomes to give the ball to Tyreek Hill so Hill could flip it to Kelce, who would then throw to Mahomes in the end zone. Kelce hesitated before throwing a pass that was knocked down by Bucs corner Carlton Davis.

During an Instagram chat with WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike, Kelce said he was “sorry to everybody for the pass that was like an awkward pass” and said that he hopes for a chance of redemption.

“I’ve still got my fingers crossed that I’ll get one more opportunity, but I think it might be out the window at this point,” Kelce said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star.

It’s the third pass Kelce has thrown in the NFL, so it may not be out of the question that he gets another shot. Given how good he is at catching passes, he’ll probably be the target the next time the team is close to the end zone.