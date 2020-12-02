Trial over Pat Bowlen trust rescheduled for July

USA TODAY Sports

A decision over the future of the Denver Broncos franchise has been put on hold until next July.

Via Mike Klis of 9News, the trial over the state of Pat Bowlen’s trust following a challenge from two of his daughters is now scheduled for July 12, 2021 after being postponed in August due to an inability for in-person proceedings due to the ongoing pandemic.

Arapahoe County Court Judge John Scipione has allotted five weeks for the trial.

The lawsuit was filed by Beth Bowlen Wallace challenging the validity of the trust that was put together to oversee the affairs of Bowlen’s estate. Bowlen passed away in 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer’s and the trial questions whether the patriarch of the family had the mental capacity in 2009 to put the Broncos into the trust, which is overseen by Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and Denver attorney Mary Kelly.

The trust has been tasked with determining which, if any, of the Bowlen children will take over ownership of the Broncos franchise into the future. A list of criteria had been put in place for any of the children that sought to take over controlling ownership of the franchise. Brittany Bowlen has appeared to become the leading candidate to assume that position from the trust and rejoined the organization last year.