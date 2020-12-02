Tua Tagovailoa limited in Dolphins practice

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said before Wednesday’s practice that he didn’t know whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be a full participant in the workout and the release of the team’s injury report later in the day provided an answer to that question.

Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant due to the left thumb injury he suffered in practice last week. Tagovailoa did not play against the Jets in Week 12 as a result of the injury and said on Wednesday that it is too soon to say if that will be different this week.

“I’m feeling good,” Tagovailoa said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I think that’s a question for coach and our head trainer. But as a competitor, you always want to go out there and you want to be able to play. Flo and our medical staff, they have the best interests for us. They wouldn’t put me out there if they thought it would be harmful. Taking it one day at a time and trusting those guys.”

Tagovailoa’s thumb and left hand were wrapped and the quarterback said he is “getting used to the wrap and whatnot” while on the field. Thursday and Friday should provide more of an idea if he’ll be wearing it on the field against the Bengals this Sunday.