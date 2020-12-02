Tua Tagovailoa reached out to Joe Burrow after knee injury

USA Today Sports

The Dolphins and Bengals play this Sunday, in what was expected to be the first matchup between 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa. But after Joe Burrow tore his ACL and MCL against Washington in Week 11, that matchup will have to wait.

Players in the same draft class may be competitors, but they also often share a kind of brotherhood. So when Tagovailoa saw Burrow had suffered a season-ending knee injury, Tagovailoa decided to reach out.

“Injuries like that are never fun,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I know he’d love to be able to go out there and compete against us.”

Tagovailoa knows the difficulty of going through a season-ending injury, as he suffered a hip dislocation during his final year at Alabama in 2019.

“I sent him my prayers,” Tagovailoa said. “I wish him the best.”

Hopefully Burrow recovers just as well as Tagovailoa so that the two may compete at a high level in the future.