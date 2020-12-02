Tyreek Hill’s first impression of Patrick Mahomes: “I thought he was trash”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL, a sure-fire (if he plays enough seasons) Hall of Famer, and potentially one of the greatest of all time. Not everyone saw that potential at first blush.

Receiver Tyreek Hill, appearing on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, made it clear that he’s one of the ones who didn’t immediately believe.

I thought he was trash,” Hill said, “I ain’t gonna cap. I ain’t gonna cap. I ain’t even gonna cap, man. When he first got there I was like, this is who y’all drafted right here? This is who y’all drafted? Hey but look, he proved me into a whole complete, I don’t know. That second year, like his quarterback mechanics were different. It was like he was spending more time with his quarterback coach, spending more time with Coach Reid, like learning the offense. Dude was like different.”

Hills may not be alone in his assessment, but his words simply don’t mesh with things said during Mahomes’ rookie season by tight end Travis Kelce.

“[W]hat Mahomes does in practice is just unbelievable,” Kelce said on PFT Live in October 2017. “I mean what kind of behind-the-scenes stuff that you guys haven’t seen on Sundays is Mahomes is getting better, getting more fluent, getting more comfortable just being a professional athlete and understanding the scheme and the timing, how long the seasons are, stuff like that. He’s gauging all this stuff and I think when he gets on the field eventually knowing that he is going to get the keys to the car eventually, everyone knows that, and when he does I can’t wait to see just how good he is.”

It apparently took longer than that for Hill to come around, but eventually he did. Because it quickly became obvious to anyone that Mahomes is anything but “trash.”

20 responses to “Tyreek Hill’s first impression of Patrick Mahomes: “I thought he was trash”

  1. Tyreek Hill was confused and actually admitted later that he was talking about himself as a human being.

  3. “Tyreek Hill’s first impression of Patrick Mahomes: “I thought he was trash””

    Hill must’ve mistakenly been looking in the mirror.

  4. Second to his miraculous recovery, Patrick Mahomes might have been Alex Smiths greatest achievement. Alex Smith really coached Mahomes up and put him in a position to succeed.

  7. A lot of people said “the Chiefs were morons” to draft Mahomes. Those same individuals are saying “the Packers are idiots” for drafting Jordan Love.

    Wait 3 years and we will come back to “the Packers are idiots” comments. Keep in mind that many people also said the Packers never should have drafted Aaron Rodgers when they had Brett Favre.

  8. Of course Kelce said he was amazing. Just like pass catchers said Jamarcus Russel was amazing, and Ryan Leaf and on and on. Teammates and coaches never give honest assessments if a players bad, especially early in their careers. And Hill says this 4 years later, probably a little joking and a little serious.. It’s okay to laugh.

  9. It’s fun going back and reading the comment section of that Kelce article knowing what we know know about Mahomes. Some of you we dead wrong, @CharlieCharger, to his credit, was spot on.

  10. i think mahomes fell into the right spot…solid coach, sat behind smith who is a quality guy, solid running game, solid receivers…
    .
    most QBs don’t fall into that…

  11. People forget Mahomes was expected to be the next Jay Cutler or Matthew Stafford at best coming out of college. There’s a reason he went 10th overall and not 1st. He looks like a completely different player now. Player development is a real thing.

  18. Can someone translate ‘I ain’t gonna cap’ for me? Oh wait, I figured out what it means …. I cannot tell a fib.

  19. I think TE’s are a young QB’s best friend. Doesn’t surprise me Kelce would see more quality throws from Mahommes in practice sooner than Hill saw quality throws as a WR.

  20. It’s wonderful to live in a culture where it is acceptable to refer to a person as “trash.”. Even if Mahomes had turned out to be the worst QB in the history of the NFL, he still would not be ” trash.”

