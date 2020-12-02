Tyrod Taylor not filing grievance over Chargers doctor puncturing his lung

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor has decided not to file a grievance over the mishap with a team doctor that ended up costing him his starting job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Taylor has declined to file a grievance against the Chargers and the team doctor who injected him with a painkiller for a rib injury before the Chargers’ Week Two game.

That injection went wrong and punctured Taylor’s lung, forcing him to miss multiple games. By the time Taylor was healthy enough to return, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert had played well enough to earn the starting job on a permanent basis.

Taylor has been a backup for most of his NFL career, and it’s entirely possible that this year will prove to be his last chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. That injection was incredibly costly for him, and it would be understandable if he wanted there to be consequences for both the Chargers and the doctor.

But while the NFL Players Association is still reviewing the matter, Taylor is not going to press the issue.