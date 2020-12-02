Updated 2021 NFL draft order: Cowboys currently fifth, Eagles sixth

Getty Images

Heading into Week 13 of the NFL season, the winless Jets remain atop the NFL draft order for 2021. The Jaguars, who have one win, could become the first team to go 1-15 and not finish with the worst record in the league.

The Cowboys, with a loss to Washington on Thanksgiving, have moved back into the top five.

According to the NFL, here is the current draft order. It is determined by record, with strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play, so the teams currently holding playoff spots are not listed.

1. Jets, 0-11

2. Jaguars, 1-10

3. Bengals, 2-8-1

4. Chargers, 3-8

5. Cowboys, 3-8

6. Eagles, 3-7-1

7. Panthers 4-8

8. Washington Football Team, 4-7

9. Lions, 4-7

10. Falcons, 4-7

11. Dolphins (from Texans), Texans 4-7

12. Broncos, 4-7

13. Vikings, 5-6

14. Patriots, 5-6

15. 49ers, 5-6

16. Bears, 5-6

17. Raiders, 6-5

18. Ravens, 6-5