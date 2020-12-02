Vikings remove Adam Thielen from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said earlier Wednesday he expects receiver Adam Thielen to be “ready to go” for Sunday. Indeed, the team since has activated Thielen from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Thielen is cleared to play against the Jaguars.

He went on the COVID-19 list Nov. 23 and missed Sunday’s 28-27 win over Carolina, with Bisi Johnson replacing Thielen.

Thielen has 49 receptions for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

The Vikings also announced they signed long snapper Andrew DePaola to the 53-man roster off the practice squad. DePaola, who played the past two games, beat out Austin Cutting for the job.

In another transaction, the Vikings signed cornerback Tae Hayes to the practice squad.