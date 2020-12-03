A.J. Brown added to injury report with hip injury

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been a regular on the team’s injury reports this season, but he didn’t appear on Wednesday’s report.

Brown is back on the report Tuesday and a new body part is listed as the reason. Brown did not practice because of a hip injury.

There have been other weeks this season when Brown did not practice on Thursday before playing on Sunday, but a new injury may mean there’s a different explanation this time. Friday will bring another practice and the team will issue injury designations for the game against Cleveland.

Brown would be a big absence from the lineup. He’s caught eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns the last two weeks and also returned an onside kick for a touchdown last Sunday.

Linebacker Harold Landry and tackle Isaiah Wilson were also new additions to the report. They were out of practice will illnesses while left tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) went from limited on Wednesday to out on Thursday.

Tight end Anthony Firkser (not injury related), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), guard Rodger Saffold (ankle), and tight end Jonnu Smith (knee) were out for the second straight day.