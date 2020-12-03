A.J. Klein named the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Linebacker A.J. Klein played a big role in the Bills moving to 8-3 with a Week 12 win over the Chargers.

Klein was all over the field during the 27-17 victory. He led the team with 14 tackles over the course of the afternoon and three of those tackles resulted in a loss of yardage.

Klein, who played every defensive snap, was also credited with 1.5 sacks and two hits of Justin Herbert while breaking up one pass.

The NFL announced that Klein has been named the AFC defensive player of the week as a result of that effort. It’s the first time Klein has been so honored and he joins defensive end Jerry Hughes as Bills defenders to take the prize this season.