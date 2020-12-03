Aaron Rodgers hopes to celebrate many more birthdays in Green Bay

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned 37 on Wednesday and getting a year older led to some reflection during his press conference.

Rodgers noted that he arrived in Green Bay when he was 21 and said that the younger version of himself would have been “pretty happy” to know that he was still with the Packers. He said his time with the team has “been a dream come true” and that he hasn’t had thoughts about doing anything else for a long time.

Others have given thought to that prospect, especially after the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round earlier this year. While Rodgers was reminiscing, he did take a moment to look to a future that he hopes involves more birthday celebrations in Wisconsin.

“I’ve really enjoyed all the special moments here, so many of them,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I just feel really fortunate to have grown up here and just have a lot of great memories that I’ve made here that I’ll take with me one day. Hopefully, that day isn’t too soon.”

Rodgers is having one of his best seasons and that makes it hard to conjure up thoughts of the end of his time in Green Bay even as the calendar provided a reminder that time marches on for all of us.